Ava (12) and Ella (9) come from a long line of entrepreneurs, and were inspired to create Cloud Candy after visiting their family’s booth at the Alaska State Fair.

The journey began when an old, small cotton candy machine, originally bought for a birthday party, caught the girls’ imagination during a garage sale. Selling cotton candy to shoppers became their innovative idea. The garage cotton candy sale was a hit, with almost every visitor leaving with a fluffy treat.

However, the initial machine broke by the weekend’s end. Undeterred, the girls wanted more, and with earnings from that first weekend and some support from their parents, they upgraded to a bigger machine.

Throughout the summer, they fine-tuned their approach, reinvesting profits from their driveway venture.

After visiting the local Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, the idea of a cotton candy booth there captivated them. The girls saved diligently and invested in a booth, banners, insurance, and new flavors. When they reached out to Susie Novak, Director of the Farmers Market, their vision for a booth at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market became a reality for the 2023 market season.

When you visit Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Saturday through the end of September) stop by and buy a fluffy treat and say hello.

