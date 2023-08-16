Cajun Fest – the only Cajun festival in Washington State – is this Saturday, Aug. 19!

This spicy, fantastic local event runs from 2–7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Downtown Kent and will feature Music from Cajun/Zydeco musicians, Food Trucks and a Beer Garden.

The event is FREE but organizers ask that you register for tickets, which will enable them to anticipate crowd needs – pease register here:

Music

Live music is a bedrock of this event, which will fill the open air in Burlington Green-Yangzhou Park in historic downtown Kent (map below). The fest will provide ample lawn seating areas for your blankets and low folding chairs and plenty of space to ensure everyone’s comfort throughout the day.

Musical acts will include:

Bayou Envy

Two Loose Cajun/Zydeco

Zydeco Locals

Eric “Two Scoops” Moore

Food

Food is another popular feature of this festival. With this year’s event easily doubling the variety of vendors to expect. No or low lines is the goal! Bringing you traditional Cajun dishes that will make your taste buds dance with joy. Prepare to savor mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned dishes, po’ boys, catfish and other beloved Cajun delicacies prepared by the Cajun culinary experts. The event will feature:

Altha’s Louisiana Spices

Po Boy in Tings

Dat Creole Soul

Where you at Matt

Al’s Sausage

The Man BBQ

Village Perk

…as well as other novelty foods.

Bring an appetite and be ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Louisiana culture. The event will feature vibrant costumes, a 2nd line parade, artist/craft fair, and folklore that define Cajun heritage.

Cajun Fest is a family-friendly event, and there will be a dedicated Kids’ Zone to keep the little ones entertained. Children can enjoy interactive games and other fun activities, providing a memorable experience for the whole family.

Video

Here’s a video about the event:

This is a free event, but RSVP is requested.

For more information and festival updates and to register for your FREE tickets please visit our website https://www.downtownkentwa.com/ and follow their social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.

This event is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership, Altha’s Louisiana Cajun Spices, City of Kent, Cogir of Kent Senior Living, Harborstone Credit Union, All Pro Building Maintenance, 4 Culture, KNKX, I Love Kent, Tents and Party Rents.

More info here:

Parking

Here’s a map showing parking in the vicinity:

Map

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Our mission is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.

