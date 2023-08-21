Are you ready to explore the fascinating world of Bigfoot and UFOs? Especially with two local filmmakers behind the locally-made, award-winning “The Maury Island Incident”?

Look no further than “A Step Beyond: A Paranormal and Bigfoot Connection Convention,” coming this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a full day of presentations at the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim.

Part of the creative team behind the locally-made “Maury Island Incident” film will screen the film and discuss the historic 1947 sighting and what they believe to be the first “Man in Black” encounter.

“Learn about reported encounters, discuss evidence, investigate mysterious phenomena, and much more!”

This event will also feature special guest Ron Morehead, renowned author and experiencer who had been known worldwide for his research into Bigfoot phenomenon. To date, he comes closer than any other researcher to having a complete body of evidence with the Sierra Sounds Bigfoot recordings.

Also featuring expert speakers:

UFO investigator James Clarkson

Producer of the YouTube series Pacific NorthWeird Vince Ynzunza

Filmmakers Steve Edmiston & Scott Schaefer, who will present the award-winning short film “The Maury Island Incident.”

“This one-of-a-kind experience will blow your mind and leave you with some unforgettable stories.”