EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.
All are invited to register now for the multi-chamber PNW Economic Equity Summit, coming to Highline College this Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2023.
This collaborative event – which will run from 8 – 11 a.m. in Building 8 (Student Union Building) – is being produced in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber and the Renton and Kent Chambers to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces—specifically the economic inequity prevalent in the Pacific Northwest.
Featured Speakers:
The Keynote Speaker will be Zenovia Harris, CEO of the Kent Chamber.
Other speakers will include:
Mike Pellicciotti, WA State Treasurer
Luis Navarro, Director of Workforce Development, Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Port of Seattle
