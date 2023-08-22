“Ram Fest” – a free community event and auction to help Mount Rainier High student athletes – will take place at the Des Moines Marina from 2 – 5 p.m. this coming Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

This event is an opportunity to bring student-athletes, families, coaches and neighbors together for an afternoon of music, food trucks, and games.

Mount Rainier football coach Tremain Mack continues to educate his players on the importance of volunteering and giving back to the local community.

A dunk tank will provide locals the chance to “dunk” Mayor Matt Mahoney along with other local celebrities. An inflatable bouncy house will provide hours of entertainment for children of all ages.

, will keep the afternoon lively during the auction. One of a kind auction items include signed and authenticated memorabilia from sports legends such as Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Steve Largent, Kenneth Walker III, Jarred Kelenic, Noah Fant, Detlef Schrempf and Jared McCann.

A guitar from James Taylor will also be auctioned to the highest bidder.

For more information contact Coach Tremain at [email protected].

Remember – once a Ram, always a Ram!