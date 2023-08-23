SPONSORED :

Annual Neighborhood VINTAGE SALES are coming to Normandy Park this weekend – on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Take a comfortable stroll and enjoy all the offerings at these two great vintage sales.

Shop early for best selection at this well-curated pop-up, including:

Vintage Furniture

Vintage Games

Lamps

Books

Home Decor

Some new merchandise also!

Neighboring sale will feature Pyrex, handcrafted bouquets and more.

Event details:

WHAT: SALE – Vintage Furniture, Home Decor, and more

WHEN : Saturday, Aug. 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: WHERE: 19411 Normandy Park Drive SW, 98166 (map below):

