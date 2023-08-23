The Des Moines and Kent Police Departments are teaming up to host a Business Watch meeting on the West Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This free event will be held at Highline Community College, Building 8 in the Mt. Constance/Olympus Room (map below).

This will be a great opportunity for business owners and employees to learn about new laws, crime prevention and more.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 6–8 p.m.

WHO: Representatives from both the Kent and Des Moines Police Departments.

RSVP: To RSVP, please email [email protected] .

WHERE: Highline Community College, Building 8 Mt. Constance/Olympus Room:

</center.