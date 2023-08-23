EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce invites all to come engage with local candidates at its 2023 Public Officials and Candidates Night Reception and the preceding VIP Cocktail Hour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Meet candidates running for offices in King County, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, and the Port of Seattle at this in-person event, set for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m.

This event will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South (map below).

Cost:

VIP Cocktail Hour (Members only): $175

Reception (Members): $100

Reception (Non-Members): $125

With 25% off member tickets if you register by Sept 13!

Agenda:

5 – 6 p.m.: VIP Cocktail Hour

6 – 8 p.m.: Candidate’s Reception

Contact/Information:

Call 206-575-1633 or send an Email.

Location:

Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South, 22406 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines, WA 98198.