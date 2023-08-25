The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is seeking Volunteers to play “survivors” in a disaster response drill on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
This event will happen at the Public Works And Park Service Center at 2255 South 223rd Street in Des Moines (map below).
Come play a “survivor” in a disaster response drill!
What to Expect:
- Realistic makeup will be applied to resemble injuries
- You may be asked to act out a scenario related to the disaster
- All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
- Transportation is not provided
- These hours can be applied toward many school volunteer hour requirements, ask yours!
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP ONLINE
QUESTIONS?
Call Shannon Kirchberg at 206-870-6562.
