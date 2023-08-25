The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is seeking Volunteers to play “survivors” in a disaster response drill on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event will happen at the Public Works And Park Service Center at 2255 South 223rd Street in Des Moines (map below).

Come play a “survivor” in a disaster response drill!

What to Expect:

Realistic makeup will be applied to resemble injuries

You may be asked to act out a scenario related to the disaster

All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Transportation is not provided

These hours can be applied toward many school volunteer hour requirements, ask yours!

QUESTIONS?

Call Shannon Kirchberg at 206-870-6562.