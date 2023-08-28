Three suspects broke in to the Bistro Baffi restaurant located at the Normandy Park Towne Center shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, by prying a side door.

Normandy Park Police said the suspects stole the cash register, along with yet-to-be-determined other items.

All of the suspects were seen wearing masks and gloves in the restaurant’s surveillance video.

The burglary was discovered by an employee after all of the suspects had already departed.

KIRO News reports that this was the third such burglary the business has suffered.