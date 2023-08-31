The Des Moines Farmers Market is recognizing Senior Citizens this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, with a special day filled with gifts and a chance to win a bountiful $200.00 gift basket.

Most vendors will offer 10% or $1.00 off total sales for those customers 52 years of age or older (Say what? Seniors are now 52 and older?!).

A limited number of market canvas bags will also be given away throughout the day.

Gwendolyn – the market’s favorite cow (photo above) – will make a special appearance next to the information booth.

As a reminder, there will be a free shuttle from the South Lot to the market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. along with free parking.

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave South: