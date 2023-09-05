On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, the King County Council approved a Parks Capital and Open Space Grant of $450,000 to the City of Des Moines for improvements at Midway Park.

The city will use the funds for landscape design work, expanded community garden plots, and walkable pathways. The upgrades will provide increased opportunities for physical activity, family gathering space and urban agriculture.

“Midway Park is an important gathering place for residents of Des Moines and neighboring communities.” said King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “This project will result in recreational opportunities that will benefit all – regardless of age or ability.”

“The City has been incredibly fortunate in receiving grant funding for Midway Park. This park is a crucial community hub for the Pacific Ridge neighborhood, and without King County’s support – we would be unable to be where we are today,” said Nicole Nordholm, Des Moines Director of Parks, Recreation & Senior Services. “We’re thrilled to be able to beautify this open space and provide the community with a park to be proud of. “

The Parks Capital and Open Space Grants program is part of the voter-approved 2020-2025 Parks Levy and seeks to assist eligible entities with open space acquisition, active recreation, passive recreation, and local trails. In August 2019, King County residents overwhelmingly supported the ballot a proposition authorizing a six-year property tax levy estimated to raise $810 million to support parks and open space throughout the County.

Midway Park is located at 29th Ave S. & S. 221st Street: