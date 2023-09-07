Enter a doorway to a new dimension at an interactive & LED-based artwork exhibit – and experience glowing art from other Artists – at Burien’s awesome, annual Arts-A-Glow from 7 – 10 p.m. this Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023 at Town Square Park and around downtown.

This entrancing doorway exhibit was created by Knock KnocK and Design Nerds.

Crystals and the Trap of Light by Frida Ray Bones

Also, Frida Ray Bones (nee Kelly Fleek) is a multi-disciplinary artist who works in sculpture, painting, textiles, installation, photography, and music. For this piece, she has sewn a snare trap for starlight, a ‘Ghost Vessel’ to allure the light from Blazinspace’s visuals and entrap it within their crystal containers. Blazinspace is a pseudonym for the artist Gardenia Theroux. They are an adept digital painter, and a VJ who mixes imagery past and present to tell stories with the juxtaposition of sound and shapes.

Glow 2 by Rob Angus

“I shoot videos of clouds, plants, water, lights, shadows, graffiti, and other stuff I see around me on my iPhone, and process and edit them in Adobe Premiere to create my videos. I am a musician and most of my videos were created to project during my concerts, but I have started projecting at festivals as well.”

Botanic Collision by Colton Sampson

“This sculpture lets the patterns and motions found in nature become amplified through people’s interaction with it. Using real-time programming, multiple people can play with this sculpture as interactive light moves across the form of the sculpture.”

Salmon is Life

A school of illuminated Salmon will be swimming through the streets of Burien, celebrating our interconnection with the web of life. The Salmon’s journey to sustain existence continues, and so must ours.

More info on Arts-A-Glow is here:

WHAT: Arts-A-Glow

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Town Square Park and downtown Burien: