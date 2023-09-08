SHOW YOUR SHIRT AND WIN!

Come to the Des Moines Waterfront Famers Market this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 wearing your Des Moines-themed t-shirt, sweatshirt, hat, apron or tank-top – or whatever, even a tote acquired at the Market – and win fabulous prizes.

Make your way to the information booth and fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win Gerry Farmer framed art pieces or a gift basket full of more Market merchandise.

AND DON’T FORGET – Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 will be the Harvest Festival at the market’s 2023 finalé!

Organizers anticipate more vendors and a big celebration.

More info here:

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is held at 22307 Dock Ave South near the marina: