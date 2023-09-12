SPONSORED :

It is a win/win for Mark Twain Elementary School, which received a beautiful new playground, track and play structures, all courtesy Sound Transit.

Sound Transit wins because they have been attentive and responsive to the community while constructing the extension to provide a more transient future for all.

The Federal Way Link Extension guideway spans across the back of the playfield to characterize the impact.

“Mark Twain scholars were excited to receive a more safe, and updated playground,” Sound Transit said. “We are proud of the teamwork and look forward to continuing to work with and serve the community in the future.”

Photos below were taken at Mark Twain Elementary (located on Starlake Rd., in Federal Way) on Monday, Sept. 8, 2023. Sound Transit paid for the construction as part of the mitigation for construction impact to the school, its students and community.

Loyal to the Local

Are you Loyal to the Local? When you shop local, you help your neighborhood businesses grow and thrive. Why is that important? Because these businesses depend on people like you, and shopping local means you’re helping your community as well. So, instead of driving across town, keep it local.

Below is a map of some local businesses in the Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, and SeaTac neighborhoods:

For more information, click here.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].