Destination Des Moines’ Waterland Trick-or-Treat Halloween Spooktacular will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Marine View Drive S. between 216th and 227th Streets.

This year, the event will make it easy for our young witches and wizards to join in right after school and have plenty of time to fill their bags with loot.

Trick or Treat Path will be exclusively on Marine View Drive S. between 216th and 277th Streets, and organizers are extending an invitation to all businesses, groups, and clubs to join.

“We’re now adding Trunk or Treat stations!” organizers said. “Multiple businesses’ parking lots along Marine View Dr. will be transformed into Trunk or Treat haven If you’re excited to be a part of the Trunk or Treat lineup, don’t miss out!”

Submit a Google form to reserve a spot and be in the loop for more details:

https://forms.gle/91E89xCyn7Bqcf747

Calling for volunteers to help ensure a safe crossing for our little ghosts and ghouls as they make their way around. If you are interested in being a part of this important effort, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Your support makes these community events possible! You can sign up to help by clicking the link:

https://forms.gle/8eiv12VNee5V9vTu9