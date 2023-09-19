Looking for a safe and self-contained Halloween activity for your family? Look no further than Des Moines Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat event, from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Local businesses and community members* alike will decorate their plot at Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park and have plenty of candy to share.

“Wear your costume and experience the tradition of trick-or-treating, all while appreciating the creativity of our decorated plots!”

*Please visit https://tinyurl.com/dmprhllwn for more information on how to reserve and decorate a plot of your own.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1696006764252284

Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park is located at 21800 20th Ave S.: