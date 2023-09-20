With water from Bodystrong at the finish line, a free cookie voucher from Treat Cookies, root beer floats for young and old from HMSHost and kids games and a beer taster (for adults) from Discover Burien, there’ll be lots of motivation to get to the end of the 2023 Burien Brat Trot & Oktoberfest, coming Saturday Oct, 7, 2023.
This fun fundraiser event will start at 10 a.m. at Town Square Park and run all day.
The team with the most runners wins a free party at Elliott Bay Brewing, and the school with the most affiliated runners wins $500!
For countless years, the Burien Brat Trot has been a fun event for all ages, in support of the Highline Schools Foundation.
Their 5k has always been a fast and (mostly) flat run/walk route through Old Burien, and new this year — the start and finish lines will be adjacent to Town Square Park on SW 152nd Street in Burien, site of Burien Oktoberfest!
Register today:
https://www.classy.org/event/2023-burien-brat-trot/e505333
Volunteers needed:
Help support Highline Schools Foundation by volunteering at Burien Brat Trot! We have many opportunities, from packet pick-up opportunities leading up to the event to day-of support like route monitors, set-up and take down, medal distribution, and more.
Please review the available slots below and click on the button to sign up. Thank you!
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054AABAB29AAFD0-brat
