If you saw/heard a lot of police activity at around 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, 2023, it was due to a carjacking in the south Burien/Normandy Park area.

Manny Apostol Jr., Community Engagment Specialist with the King County Sheriff’s Office told The B-Town Blog that police received a report of a carjacking early Wednesday in an area of south Burien near the border with Normandy Park/Burien between Des Moines Memorial Drive and Ambaum Blvd S. between Kush 21 and the QFC store.

Witnesses told us that Burien Police shut down many streets around that area as they searched for the suspects.

Police said that ultimately, two juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the King County Youth Center.

No other information has been released.

We had a report of a car jacking early this morning in that area. Ultimately, 2 juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Youth Center.