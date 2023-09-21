 EDITOR’S NOTESouth King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. 

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 2023 Public Officials and Candidates Night Reception and VIP Cocktail Hour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South in Des Moines.

Join representatives of King County, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, and the Port of Seattle at this bi-annual event.

Agenda

  • 5–6 p.m.: VIP Cocktail Hour
  • 6–8 p.m.: Candidate’s Reception

Tickets

  • VIP Cocktail Hour (Members only): $175
  • Reception (Members): $100
  • Reception (Non-Members): $125

When buying your ticket, please note that if you’d like to attend the VIP Cocktail Hour you must select the fee option that includes it. Cocktail Hour registration is limited to 50 individuals and comes with increased cost.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Confirmed Public Officials and Candidates:

Kevin J. Schilling Armen Papyan
Krystal Marx Peter Kwon
Alex Andrade Dennis Martinez
Linda Akey Kate Kruller
Patricia Hudson Jovita McConnell
Cydney Moore Michael T. Lewis
Jeremy Nutting Stephanie Tidholm
Christine Puzas Melissa Petrini
Joe Vinson Azeb Hagos
Damiana Merryweather Sofia Aragon
Senayet Negusse Tina Orwall
James Lovell Allan Akberg
Karen Keiser  Tosh Sharp
Dave Upthegrove  

Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South is located at 22406 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines: