This coming Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, Des Moines’ oldest business will be profiled in a sure-to-be-delightful segment on KING5’s “Evening Magazine.”

Vivacious presenter Kim Holcomb recently visited the nursery to learn about the interesting history of this woman-owned gem. The segment will air on the Tuesday, Sept., 26, 2023 program which begins at 7:30 p.m. Expect to enjoy beautiful shots of the abundance of plants and beautifully arranged merchandise along with a special interview with owner Lyn.

The segment is sure to inspire many folks to visit and snap up many fabulous finds, but you, lucky reader can get the jump on them by visiting now to take advantage of these amazing sales going on right now

Perennial Sale

Right now through Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 you can save a full 25% on ANY SIZE perennial plants. This is the time to find a wide variety of plants to grace your patio, back yard or front flower beds with blooms for years to come, because as the name implies perennials come back year after year.

Indoor and Outdoor Pottery Sale

Whether you are an indoor or outdoor gardener, you will appreciate savings of 30% -wow! On ALL indoor and outdoor pottery. These are carefully curated with many different price points including high quality frost resistant Vietnamese clay pots, artisanal choices and more. The savings continue until September 30, so hurry in.

Trees and Shrubs

Also on sale you will find the best selection of Trees and Shrubs at a nice discount of 20% off. Too many varieties to list, anyone who is landscaping a home, business or wants to add to their existing scheme will seize this opportunity to gather healthy, and attractive trees and shrubs from all over the nursery. Bring your vision to life and save some cash while you’re at it.

Zenith Holland Nursery has a friendly staff to answer your questions and they are open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. so there’s plenty of hours to get down there and fill your cart. Come see them today and don’t forget to tune in Tuesday to say” I know that place!”

Located in Des Moines, you’ll fall in love with this special spot, which is Des Moines’ oldest business, serving the whole south end.

Stop by today!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].