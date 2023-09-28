The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market Market is ending the season this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, with a Renaissance-themed Harvest Festival full of food, fun and festivities for the whole family.

Not only it is a great opportunity to stock up on all the wonderful fall produce, stop and pet Gwendolyn the Dairy cow, let the kids paint a pumpkin, bring apples or buy apples at the Market and crank out some cider on our cider press.

Enter a homemade apple pie for the baking contest, or show us how fast you can eat one for the pie eating contest.

There will be photo ops around the market, live music and wreath making classes.

11 a.m.: Join in the Pie Baking Contest with a home made apple pie (no pros, please).

Noon: Apple Pie Eating Contest; 10 years or older

Pumpkin Painting for the kids, Cider Press with your own apples or buy at the Market.

Gwendolyn the Dairy Cow will be on hand for pets and photos!

Wreath Making classes (will take walk ups).

Also, a fall photo op designed and donated by Zenith Holland Nurseries!

For more info, click here.