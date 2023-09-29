It was indeed an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and groovy vibes as the Kent Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th Birthday Gala on Friday night, Sept. 22, 2023 at Green River College.

Especially for us – as South King Media (independent publisher of The Waterland Blog, ILoveKent.net and six other local news/events websites) was named the chamber’s 2023 “Business of the Year“!

“We are truly humbled and grateful for this honor,” said South King Media Sales Manager Theresa Schaefer. “We would like to thank the board and staff of the Kent Chamber for this incredible honor. We applaud their commitment to the business community and look forward to a continued partnership to support local businesses both large and small.”

Guests wearing their finest attire enjoyed delectable cuisine, live entertainment, and bidding on exclusive auction items, all while enjoying exciting games and surprises.

At their annual gala fundraiser, the chamber toasted to 75 years of “success, memories, and a promising future for our business community.”

The 2023 award winners included:

Marge Williams Citizen of the Year: Randall & Chandra Smith of All Pro Building Maintenance

of All Pro Building Maintenance Chamber Member of the Year: Yvonne Walker , Heritage Bank

, Heritage Bank New Business of the Year: Just Poké

Business of the Year: South King Media (ILoveKent.net)

More info on the Kent Chamber is at https://kentchamber.com.