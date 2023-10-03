The Seattle-King County League of Women Voters – in conjunction with Wesley Des Moines – will be hosting a public forum to meet the candidates for the Des Moines City Council on Monday night, Oct. 16, 2023.

This free, open event will start at 7 p.m. at the Wesley Des Moines Terrace Auditorium.

Three seats are up for election in the 2023 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Hear from each of the candidates and then be prepared to ask your questions concerning the local government of our community.

WHAT: Des Moines City Council Candidates Forum

WHEN: Monday, October 16, 7:00 pm

WHERE: Wesley Des Moines Terrace Auditorium, 816 S. 216th Street, Des Moines: