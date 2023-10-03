State Route 516 in Des Moines will reduce to one lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, just west of 16th Avenue South.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use the closure to perform utility work.

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

Late last month, crews closed SR 516 for 10 days to install a 20-foot-wide box culvert across Barnes Creek.

The new culvert restores natural stream conditions and opens nearly a mile of potential upstream habitat for coho, resident trout, steelhead and sea run cutthroat.

