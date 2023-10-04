The City of Des Moines announced this week that it is working to “create a more connected and thriving Des Moines” by identifying ways to improve city communication and engagement practices, and they need your help.

As part of that process, the city is conducting a business focus group discussion, and they’d like to invite you to attend on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Focus Group Volunteers Needed

“Help shape priorities for improving City communication and engagement efforts!”

JOIN A FOCUS GROUP ON FRIDAY OCT. 13, 2023:

Focus group one is for stakeholders representing business interests (owners, operators, service providers, and community organizations).

Focus group two is for community resident stakeholders.

Visit the link below to learn more and sign up to participate!

In addition, the community survey remains open through Oct. 5, 2023.

Community members are encouraged to take the survey online at https://bit.ly/WaterlandCitySurvey