Dear Neighbor,

With the cooler weather and rain reappearing in our sky, you may feel like cuddling up in front of a cozy fire with a good book – and as a book lover myself, I would definitely encourage that – but maybe get outside first and enjoy some of the great local parks and trails in South King County. Thanks to $30 million in recent grant funding from the voter-approved Parks Levy, local residents will see new and improved parks and pools in South King County in the near future.

In South King County, we’ll see some great new projects including:

$904,440 to complete critical capital improvements at the Henry Moses Aquatic Center in Renton , including renovation of the leisure activity pool.

to complete , including renovation of the leisure activity pool. $800,000 for the development of East Hill North Community Park in Kent – a new community park with open space, restrooms, shelters, and a community gathering area to expand and improve recreation opportunities for underserved areas of Kent and surrounding communities.

for the – a new community park with open space, restrooms, shelters, and a community gathering area to expand and improve recreation opportunities for underserved areas of Kent and surrounding communities. $456,000 for improvements at Midway Park in Des Moines including landscape design work, expanded community garden plots, and walkable pathways which will increase opportunities for physical activity and community gatherings.

for including landscape design work, expanded community garden plots, and walkable pathways which will increase opportunities for physical activity and community gatherings. $400,000 for a new open space pocket park in Normandy Park which will provide public access for viewing salmon in the watershed.

which will provide public access for viewing salmon in the watershed. $258,196 to add lighting for the racing surface and perimeter of the North SeaTac Park BMX track and facility to extend operating hours and host races later into the day.

and facility to extend operating hours and host races later into the day. $200,000 for a feasibility study focused on restoring salmon habitat , reducing flood risk and enhancing recreation at Boeing Rock Park in Kent.

, reducing flood risk and enhancing recreation at Boeing Rock Park in Kent. $115,000 for the Somali Health Board for their Hoops for Hope program , providing linguistically appropriate recreation, mentoring, tutoring, and cultural activities for East African and Muslim American immigrant youth.

, providing linguistically appropriate recreation, mentoring, tutoring, and cultural activities for East African and Muslim American immigrant youth. $80,788 to improve the fencing at Grandview Off-Leash Dog Park in SeaTacwhich will improve usage and safety for both pets and humans.

We know that getting outdoors in nature and being active is good for our physical and mental health so when we make significant investments such as these, we create a more liveable and active South King County community.

$12 Million for Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects in King County

Protecting our iconic salmon has long been a priority of mine and we know that for our salmon to survive – and thrive – we need to act now to protect and improve their habitat. In 2020, when I became chair of the King County Flood Control District, I moved to double the amount of funding for a grant program run by our local watershed inventory areas that focused on salmon recovery efforts. The increase in funding ensured an additional $50 million would be available for habitat restoration projects over the next decade. This year, over $12 million in grants will be directed to projects in the Snoqualmie, Lake Washington/Cedar/Sammamish, Green/Duwamish and Puyallup-White watersheds. Three of our South King County cities will receive funding to acquire land or undertake rehabilitation projects that will benefit local salmon. The City of Renton will receive $150,000 to begin the first phase of a rehabilitation project at Springbrook Creek. Springbrook Creek passes under SR 167 and through an industrial area, and is a tributary of the Black River, which flows into the Green River near the border between Renton and Kent. The City of Des Moines will receive $150,000 to acquire a parcel on Miller Creek that will be turned into an open space pocket park. The parcel on SW 175th Place is part of the Normandy Park Salmon View Park which will provide public access to salmon spawning along Miller Creek, Walker Creek and Sequoia Park. The City of Des Moines will receive $250,000 to address flooding impacts at Des Moines Beach Park, improve shoreline and estuary habitat, and evaluate public access to the estuary. Without efforts such as these being undertaken by our cities and supported by the Flood Control District, the future of our salmon – and the orcas that feed on them – would be grim. We can’t leave that legacy for future generations. Removing Barriers for Metro Riders For those with a disability, moving around out county can be extremely challenging – especially when it comes to public transportation. That’s why Metro is currently developing a plan to enhance accessibility in its programs, services, and activities. They’re inviting people with disabilities, along with their families, friends, and caregivers, to take part in a community survey which closes on Oct. 15th Metro will use the information you share with us to improve and prioritize the steps we’ll take in the coming years to make our system more accessible for people with disabilities. Visit the Metro Matters Blog to learn more about Metro’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. As always, I value your thoughts, ideas, and input. Please feel welcome to contact me via email at [email protected]. You can watch Council meetings via livestream on the Council’s website or on KCTV channel 22. We take general public comment on the 4th Tuesday of every month. To learn more about testifying before Council go to: https://www.kingcounty.gov/council/committees/full_council.aspx Sincerely, Dave Upthegrove

King County Councilmember

