A Shredding Event is coming to the Des Moines Activity Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Accepted Items:

Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK)

File Folders

Envelopes

NOT Accepted:

Cardboard

Newspaper

Boxes

X-Rays

Plastic

This event is hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.

Open to all residents.

Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center, 2045 S. 216th Street, Des Moines 98198: