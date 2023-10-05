A Shredding Event is coming to the Des Moines Activity Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Accepted Items:
- Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK)
- File Folders
- Envelopes
NOT Accepted:
- Cardboard
- Newspaper
- Boxes
- X-Rays
- Plastic
This event is hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.
Open to all residents.
Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2023, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center, 2045 S. 216th Street, Des Moines 98198:
Recent Comments