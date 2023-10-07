Waterland Pride will be holding a “Bingo Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Kent Eagles, starting at 7 p.m.

This FREE event is sponsored by Des Moines Waterland Pride, and hosted by Louvel and J Von Stratton.

It will include Bingo, a Costume Contest with Non Cash Prizes, for 18+ over only.

This event features six thrilling bingo games, offering participants multiple chances to win exciting prizes.

The festivities kick off at seven in the evening, ensuring an enjoyable night for all attendees.

In addition to the bingo games, there is also a costume contest, where participants can showcase their best Halloween-themed drag outfits.

“It’s a night filled with fun, laughter, and fabulous entertainment.”

Kent Eagles is located at 2505 S. 252nd Street, # 101 Kent, WA 98032: