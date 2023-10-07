Waterland Pride will be holding a “Bingo Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Kent Eagles, starting at 7 p.m.

This FREE event is sponsored by Des Moines Waterland Pride, and hosted by Louvel and J Von Stratton.

  • It will include Bingo, a Costume Contest with Non Cash Prizes, for 18+ over only.
  • This event features six thrilling bingo games, offering participants multiple chances to win exciting prizes.
  • The festivities kick off at seven in the evening, ensuring an enjoyable night for all attendees.
  • In addition to the bingo games, there is also a costume contest, where participants can showcase their best Halloween-themed drag outfits.

“It’s a night filled with fun, laughter, and fabulous entertainment.”

Kent Eagles is located at 2505 S. 252nd Street, # 101 Kent, WA 98032: