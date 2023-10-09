Destination Des Moines’ 2023 Waterland Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular will be held in the Des Moines Marina District on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Path will be along Marine View Drive South, from 216th to 227th Streets this year (map below).

“Mark your calendars and polish your broomsticks because our Halloween Spooktacular is creeping closer!” organizers said.

New – Trunk or Treat!

Destination Des Moines (DDM) will be adding the opportunity for individuals to participate in a Trunk or Treat portion. Please register by filling out the Google form below, and they will save you a space on Marine View Drive to set your car up.

Others Can Participate

DDM is also inviting businesses (that aren’t on MVD), along with community partners, clubs, teams, etc. to decorate a table or booth, and pass out candy and join the fun too! You’ll need to register your group, and DDM will plan a spot on MVD for you to set up and enjoy the fun!