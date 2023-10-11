SPONSORED :

Are you ready to enjoy a fun glamping style get away minus the long drive to get to a campsite?

And what if it’s filled with fun, nostalgia and just the right amount of kitsch as well? If you think that sounds like an awesome getaway idea, your great mind is thinking just like Camp MoxyJo’s founder Joanna Hall, who has an ability to see business opportunities others might miss.

Take her flagship endeavor, the successful MoxyJo’s Home Services, an eco-friendly house cleaning service successfully operating for twenty years, boasting clients in the wide greater Seattle area but solidly anchored in West Seattle. Seeing a need for reliable, thorough cleaning that would line up with her and her clients’ love for the environment, she hit on the idea of committing to using no harsh or caustic chemicals. With hard work and signature “moxy”, she grew a business that serves the needs of people living busy and full lives, saving a few marriages along the way, as well as relieving stress for hundreds of households.

In a similar fashion, her love for nature inspired Camp MoxyJo’s. She has always loved unplugging in nature, but often, long drives to get to a quiet, tree-filled glen was the downside. Once she had found land in Federal Way that was surrounded by trees and felt immersed in nature, the vision began to take shape. The setting felt far away, but in reality was just a quick shot down I-5. It was then that the idea to create an easy to access camping experience for we city folk to make a fast break took hold fully. Within a short time she has collected and renovated vintage trailers and vans, affectionately called the “Crash Pads”, all with their own fun, funky style to suit yours.

Each “cabin” has its own good vibes, featuring a private area with a picnic table, chairs, and BBQ. They also have a covered communal area with a wood burning fire pit that can accommodate larger groups for people to gather in.

They don’t accept outside RVs and Vans or longer stays. Rather, the concept is a little more like a short-term vacation rental. It is a great spot for unforgettable birthday parties, company picnics, family reunions – you name it.

Units allow you to cook on your own, and unwind with your friends or family amidst a nostalgic and thoughtfully appointed accommodation that is so unique. You will be surrounded by nature and a far away feel. Less driving, more “good times” is one way to describe the advantages. Add in the ducks, chickens, friendly goats and three cats who reside onsite, and you have a bit of a menagerie to delight animal lovers as well! To bring the glamping up a notch you can also purchase fresh eggs, firewood, drinks/snacks and ice. Just pack your toothbrush and come on down.

If you love the vintage style she has created at the campground, you are in luck. Most all of the decorative items are for sale along with Camp MoxyJo’s merchandise.

Halloween Carnival Coming Two Saturdays: Oct. 21 and 28

Camp Moxy-Jo’s will operate year-round with plans for Fall and Holiday themed events already in the works. As a matter of fact, they have announced two separate Halloween carnival days.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 a super cool 21+ event will take place from 4–10 p.m. featuring DJ Wiz spinning haunting cuts, costume contest and adult oriented activities as well as food and drink and carnival games.

featuring DJ Wiz spinning haunting cuts, costume contest and adult oriented activities as well as food and drink and carnival games. On the following Saturday, Oct. 28, a fun filled family-friendly event is planned from 3–9 p.m. Crafts, carnival games, costume contest, food and drinks and a pumpkin carving class will set the stage for making awesome family memories.

Take a look at their website here and make your reservations now to enjoy this Far-Out 1970’s style campground that’s not too far out of town!

Photos

Check out some photos of Camp MoxyJo’s below:

It’s a great spot for birthday parties, company picnics, family reunions, etc.!

Camp MoxyJo’s

34306 33rd Place SW

Federal Way, WA 98023

