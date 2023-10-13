SPONSORED :

In search of a local Medical Aesthetics provider? You’re invited to check out Allen Medical Aesthetics in Des Moines at a free Open House on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. to take advantage of exclusive, one-night-only promotional pricing.

SAVE BIG on your Botox, fillers, and your favorite laser & skin treatments.

The team at Allen Medical Aesthetics look forward to welcoming you to their fresh and inviting office.

Here’s a little about them in their own words:

“At Allen Medical Aesthetics, we specialize in injectables, laser treatments, and corrective skin treatments that are performed with the utmost care for our patients. The practice was founded on the belief that self-care is a lifestyle. Our providers are experts in helping patients achieve optimal skin health through customized treatment plans. Patients seeking cosmetic procedures at Allen Medical Aesthetics can choose from a variety of treatment plans that incorporate advanced medical and non-surgical techniques for the most amazing and natural results.”

Allen Medical Aesthetics

22207 7th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 589-8416

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://allenmedicalaesthetics.com/

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].