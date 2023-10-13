REMINDER : The Seattle-King County League of Women Voters – in conjunction with Wesley Des Moines – will be hosting a public forum to meet the candidates for the Des Moines City Council this coming Monday night, Oct. 16, 2023.

This free, open event will start at 7 p.m. at the Wesley Des Moines Terrace Auditorium.

Three seats are up for election in the 2023 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7:

Hear from each of the candidates and then be prepared to ask your questions concerning the local government of our community.

WHAT: Des Moines City Council Candidates Forum

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 7 p,m.

WHERE: Wesley Des Moines Terrace Auditorium, 816 S. 216th Street, Des Moines: