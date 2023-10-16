Dive into the depths of ‘Squid-A-Rama’ 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, and join us at the MaST Center Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Explore the fascinating world of squids and marine life at this fun, free event.

Don’t miss out on the chance to get up close and personal with these incredible creatures.

Sign up for our exclusive squid dissection event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/726836396227

“Let’s make Squid-A-Rama a splashing success!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/657822236160628/

Thanks to: 4Culture, King County Library System, Des Moines Arts Commission, and Madrid Events.

The MaST Center is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198: