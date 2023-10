Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 10, from 3 – 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More info here: https://desmoinesumc.org

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198: