The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park is teaming up with the Pipe Fitters & Plumbers of Local 32 and the Highline Schools Foundation during our annual Coats For Kids Coat Drive, which starts Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Please consider bringing your new or gently used coat to any of the drop off locations below between Monday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, OR consider donating at https://www.dmnprotary.org/donate and the Rotary will buy coats to give to kids.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s creation in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!