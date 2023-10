All are invited to come celebrate Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

There will be a special performance from Mariachi Monarcas beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 S 216th St, Des Moines, WA 98198: