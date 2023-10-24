SPONSORED :

Grateful for the Endorsement from the Des Moines Police Guild

I want to express my sincere thanks to the Des Moines Police Guild for their endorsement and support of my candidacy for the Des Moines City Council, Position #2. In these challenging times for public safety, I am honored to have the trust and endorsement of an organization that works tirelessly to keep our community safe. Your recognition of my dedication and unwavering commitment to public safety means a great deal to me.

I look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same determination and practical-minded approach that has earned the support of the Des Moines Police Guild.

Remember to cast your vote for Rob Back on November 7th!

Thank you, Justin Cripe (Guild President) and Issac Helgren (Guild Vice President), for standing with me.

Together, we’ll work towards a safer and stronger Des Moines!

🗳️👮‍♂️ #VoteRobBack #DesMoinesCouncilElection #PublicSafetyMatters

www.VoteRobBack.com

