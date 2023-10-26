SPONSORED :

The Port of Seattle is inviting community members to learn more about SEA Airport’s proposed Land Stewardship Program and the new Tree Replacement Standards at a webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

“We are deeply invested in environmental land stewardship and want to hear your feedback on these important initiatives,” the Port said.

In July, the Port adopted Environmental Land Stewardship Principles across Port programs and for all land uses. These principles establish value statements and guidance for decision-making when it comes to land management. In turn, we developed two key strategies based on the principles:

Land Stewardship Plan: guides forest health and habitat connectivity enhancements, integrates capital project development, and prioritizes actions in accordance with Port’s equity index and community engagement priorities.

Tree Replacement Standards: formalizes requirements to replace trees that are cleared for operational safety and development needs at SEA Airport.

Please join us for an online webinar on Wednesday, November 8th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. to learn more.

Chipper Maney, Natural Resource Program Manager, will present SEA Airport’s Land Stewardship Program objectives and new Tree Replacement Standards, and invite attendees to ask questions and offer suggestions on the information provided.

Your input is important to us and will help us to develop a final plan that reflects the values of our community.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, from 6 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Microsoft Teams

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].