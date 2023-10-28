Maintaining a frugal approach to grocery shopping during these challenging times has been crucial for me, and one of my key strategies is to maintain a “rock bottom” food list. Here’s how it works:

Whenever I come across what seems like a great deal on a grocery item, I consult my list. If the current price matches or falls below the lowest price I’ve previously recorded for that item, I seize the opportunity to stock up.

For instance, this spring, both Fred Meyer and Safeway offered steelhead salmon at a remarkable price of $4.99 per pound. A quick check of my list revealed that the lowest price I’d seen before was $7.99 per pound. Without hesitation, I stocked up,, ensuring it was properly wrapped and frozen. Recently, I’ve noticed these same stores advertising steelhead salmon at $9.99 per pound, reaffirming the wisdom of my approach.

The same principle applies to other items, like butter. Typically, around the holidays, it goes on sale for an enticing $2.50 to $3.00 per pound. Regrettably, I missed the opportunity to stock up during one of these sales, and come March, I found myself facing a price of $6.99 per pound.

Maintaining a rock bottom price list allows you to recognize when it’s time to lock in the lowest prices, saving you money in the long run. Just remember to rotate items in and out of your freezer and pantry to ensure nothing goes to waste. This simple strategy has proven invaluable in keeping my grocery budget in check.

Example: as of Sept., 2023:

Fred Meyer Safeway Costco WalMart US Chef store Butter/lb 4.49 4.99 3.08 3.98 3.49