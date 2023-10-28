The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday, Oct. 27, issued a “Freeze Warning” for the region, in effect through Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

NWS said that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 are expected.

For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“Lows of 32 degrees or colder are rare for Seattle in October,” NWS said in its forecast discussion. “The last time Seattle had a low of 32 degrees or colder in October was 17 years ago, 30 degrees on October 31, 2006. There have been only 8 days with lows 32 degrees or less in October in the last 50 years and only 25 days total since records started in 1945.

Here’s the warning:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 27 2023 …FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY… • WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. • WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington. • WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Detailed Forecast:

Saturday : Widespread frost, mainly before 8am . Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night : Areas of frost after 2am . Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday : Areas of frost before 9am . Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday : Areas of frost before 9am . Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night : A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

