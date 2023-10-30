SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) between 10th Ave South and South 230th Street and 16th Ave South will be closed on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., the City of Des Moines announced.

The closure is part of a paving restoration associated with the WSDOT SR 516/Barnes Creek Fish Passage Project.

From WSDOT:

“At just 2 feet in diameter and built from clay, the culvert that carries Barnes Creek under SR 516 near Des Moines is a barrier for fish trying to swim upstream and is in danger of failing. This project will replace the small clay culvert with a new structure that is 20 feet wide and 9 feet tall, allowing fish and other wildlife to move freely up and down the creek.

“Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2023. To complete the work, SR 516 will be closed around the clock for nine days when the culvert is installed in mid-September 2023. We will share the closure dates when the timeframe is confirmed with the contractor.

“WSDOT will replace the Barnes Creek culvert with a larger structure that will allow coho, resident trout, steelhead and sea run cutthroat improved access to more than one mile of additional habitat. As part of the improvements, WSDOT will also restore the stream to create a more fish-friendly habitat by adding rocks, woody debris that provide resting areas for spawning fish, and new plants and trees for shade.

“These improvements will also create a more enjoyable experience for people who use the Barnes Creek Nature Trail as they’ll see more fish return to the creek in the years ahead.

“When many roads were first built and then expanded to become state highways, engineers at the time didn’t realize the importance of creating culverts large enough to accommodate fish. Over time, many of these culverts became barriers because they were too small. Other problems with these culverts surfaced as well; some designs encouraged debris to pile up, water ran too fast or was not deep enough, or the culverts were made of material that began deteriorating. All of these issues, separately and combined, made it difficult for fish to return upstream to spawn.

“This work will also help WSDOT comply with a 2013 federal injunction to significantly increase efforts to remove state-owned culverts that block habitat for salmon and steelhead by 2030.”

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct 311h

DURATION: 7:00AM – 6:00 PM

WHERE: SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) Between 10th Ave South/South 230th Street and 16th Ave South

WHY: Paving Restoration – associated with the WSDOT SR 516/Barnes Creek Fish Passage Project

CONTACT: Casey Conley (206) 718-4182 or [email protected]

WEBSITE: bit.ly/SR516-BarnesCreek