EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Oct. 19, 2023, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held a Public Safety Roundtable, a quarterly meeting for those interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting our Southwest King County Business Community.

Viewers heard from:

Thomas Calabrese, Captain, Burien Police Department

Tim Gately, Chief, Des Moines Police Department

Troy Smithmeyer, Chief, SeaTac Police Department

Dan Yourkoski, Chief, Normandy Park Police Department

Eric Drever, Chief, Tukwila Police Department

In addition to police, Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager for City of Burien, discussed Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), and offered numerous tips to help prevent crime at and around business locations.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community,” the chamber said.

Below is an edited video of the event, as produced/edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 43-minutes and 14-seconds):