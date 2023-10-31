Related

Police said that at 11:14 p.m. on Monday night, the King County Communication Center received a 911 call from a caller reporting that he had been stabbed near the 18200 block of International Blvd S. (map below). Sea Tac Police and Puget Sound Fire were dispatched to the area to look for the victim. After an extensive search, the victim was found six blocks away in the 17600 block of International Blvd S., unresponsive by SeaTac Police and Puget Sound Fire. Sadly, medics were unable to revive him after advanced life-saving measures were attempted. The victim is a male, approximately 24-years-old. Police said that at this time there are no suspects in this case, and there is no any additional information available at this time. As this is an active and open case, and the King County Major Crimes Unit is investigating.