The Highline Brass – an ensemble from the Highline Community Symphonic Band – will join the Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association to present the Veterans Day Program on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Sunnydale Elementary School on the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive and S. 156th Street in Burien.

The program will begin at 10:45 a.m. in front of the school.

The Highline Community Symphonic Band, under the direction of David Lipps, is made up of former high school musicians. It was formed in 1971 and now has members of all ages from across the region. We know you will enjoy this talented ensemble.

Our speaker will be Dan Wend, the great artist who designed the art for the wraps that you see at major intersections along Des Moines Memorial Drive. He will reveal all the work that went into those images.

After the program, please join us in the school for good conversation over beverages.

Sunnydale Elementary School is located at 15631 8th Ave South: