The Des Moines Auxiliary is hosting its 34th Annual Holiday bazaar benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines.

Admission is FREE.

Come shop local crafts and vendors, get fantastic gifts and decor, enter to win fabulous raffle prizes, and get your picture with Santa!

100% of profits go directly to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Feel great about holiday shopping while supporting children and families.

“You don’t want to miss this!”

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 1 & Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days

WHERE: Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave S. Des Moines 98198: