The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market’s 4th annual Holiday Market will be held this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center.

There will be some of your favorites from the Farmers Market, including Snohomish Bakery at First & Union, Shipwreck Apiaries, De Nevea’ Design, along with wine tasting from Contrivance Wine & Mead Co. and Klickitat Canyon Winery.

Old favorites are back with Schuller’s Kitchen bringing her famous shortbread cookies, and there will also be plenty of crafters and opportunities for your 2023 Christmas card.

The Market will be held indoors at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center.

A free shuttle will run from the North and central marina parking lot, free parking within the beach park and marina.