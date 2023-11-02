SPONSORED :

V.I.P. stands for Very Important Pet at Sit ‘N Stay Petsitting!

With many pet service providers available, it can be hard to know who to choose. With that in mind we asked Brittany Shelton of Sit ’n Stay Petsitting what makes her service unique.

“Well, I think it is a lot of small things that add up to a big difference,” Brittany said. “To begin with, each client’s visits are specifically tailored to their animal’s needs. Barry and I take into consideration temperament, energy level, dietary and health care requirements. We also spend extra time (at no charge) with new clients during the first couple visits to establish a relationship with the animalnif they are more on the timid side. This puts the pet at ease as they get to know our energy and smell.”

Like other dog walkers, Brittany and Barry do take groups of dogs together. However, unlike some others, each dog is specially vetted by to ensure that they will be compatible with each other based on behavior and socialization history.

“We never put a bunch of random dogs together and just go to a Dog Park,” she said. “We also only take a maximum of four dogs on these ‘field trips’ because that is what we can reasonably handle and still offer protection, awareness, and dole out attention.”

Brittany and Barry plan destinations to any one of our beautiful local parks, trails or beaches and consist of both on and off-leash areas. “They love it!” You can even follow your pets on Instagram and Facebook @sitnstaypets, where Brittany and Barry often give daily updates with photos and/or video.

Brittany eagerly shares the philosophy that inspires her to go above and beyond to provide great service.

“Our client’s pets are an extension of our family and I’m so grateful they allow me to share a small part of their day,” she said. “Occasionally, we like to surprise our extended ‘family’ with freshly baked goodies or small memory gifts we’ve crafted as ‘thank you’s.’ We are pretty well known for our awesome B-Day and Christmas gifts. I think the pawrents look forward to them as much as our furrogates do!”

Treating them like family also means keeping an eye out for anything the pawrent should be aware of, such as a change in bowels, a cough, or weepy eye, for example, Brittany adds.

Both Brittany and Barry are also CPR certified. Brittany also grew up on a farm and spent many years as a certified veterinary technician. These additional qualifications set Sit ‘N Stay service apart, and have inspired several of their clients to seek their expertise to guide them in times of health concern or even hospice care.

Last, but not least, Brittany and Barry pride themselves on not leaving a trace that they were in someone’s home.

“Our clients always arrive to a home where the trash/recycle from our visits are emptied, floors swept, pet dishes cleaned, and areas tidied. You come home worry free to happy furbabies,” she said.

Don’t your “Very Important Pets” deserve the V.I.P. treatment?

Right now, Sit N Stay has a few rare openings for routine walking. If you are in need of a caring and well-loved dog walker, call or click today to discover the difference you and your pet will appreciate.

Sit ‘N Stay Petsitting SERVICES BURIEN, NORMANDY PARK, AND NORTH HILL DES MOINES. Website: https://sitnstaypets.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sitnstaypets Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Sitnstaypets/ Phone: (206) 370-0169 Contact: https://sitnstaypets.com/contact

