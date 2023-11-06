A new work zone is under construction on I-5 in the SeaTac/Des Moines area that will require overnight lane closures of the freeway from Monday, Nov. 6 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close four lanes in each direction of I-5 between South 272nd and South 200th streets.

At least one lane in each direction will always remain open to traffic.

Lane closure information

Monday, Nov. 6, through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 9:

7 p.m. – Northbound general-purpose lanes begin closing.

9:30 p.m. – Southbound general-purpose lanes begin closing.

11:59 p.m. – All but one southbound lane and one northbound lane of I-5 between South 272nd and South 200th streets are closed to traffic.

3:30 a.m. – Northbound I-5 general purpose lanes begin reopening with all lanes open by 4:30 a.m.

6 a.m. – Southbound I-5 general purpose lanes begin reopening with all lanes open by 7 a.m.

Drivers may also encounter rolling slowdowns after 11:59 p.m.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of poor weather.

During the lane closures, crews will set barriers around the new work zone on the right-hand side of southbound I-5 just south of SR 516. The new work zone will be used to build the next section of the new Veterans Drive Tunnel. Crews will also use this closure as an opportunity to install a water line on the new South 216th Street bridge and remove temporary bridge supports that were used to build the bridge.

This work is part of the State Route 509 Completion Project. Once complete, the new Veterans Drive Tunnel will improve connectivity between I-5, Military Road South, Veterans Drive, SR 516, and the Kent valley. The new South 216th Street bridge will include ADA-compliant sideways, two-way bike lanes, and an eastbound turning lane.