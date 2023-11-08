The second round of returns for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7, 2023) General Election were released on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, and incumbent JC Harris extended his lead over Rob Back by 49 votes for Council Position No. 2.

Previously, Harris was ahead by 306 votes, but now he’s up by 355.

Nutting will cruise to an easy reelection, and Yoshiko Grace Matsui ran unopposed.

The next results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2023.

Votes will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 3,623

Registered Voters: 19,228 • 18.84 %

Council Position No. 2:

JC Harris: 1,904 • 54.98%

Rob Back: 1,549 • 44.73

Council Position No. 4:

Jeremy Nutting: 2,320 • 66.88

Christine Puzas: 1,135 • 32.72%

Council Position No. 6:

Yoshiko Grace Matsui: 2,736 • 97.23